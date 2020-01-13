Society

ABC13 Evening News for January 12, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What does the near future hold for the Texans?
Texans fall to Chiefs in heartbreaking NFL playoff game
Classmates celebrate 6-year-old after he battles leukemia
Toro visits young Texans fan with cancer in Kansas City hospital
'Fur'ever friends: Two mascots are surprisingly the best of pals
Man killed after hit-and-run while changing tire
Houston couple fly over Texans playoff game
Show More
BBQ BATTLE: Whose is better, Houston or Kansas City?
Homeless man killed while trying to help clerk during robbery
Family takes down man who tried to kidnap 6-year-old girl
Eruption near Manila prompts 'volcanic tsunami' warning
Lindsay Lohan's mom arrested after crash on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News