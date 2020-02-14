Society

ABC13 Evening News for February 29, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden will win South Carolina primary: ABC News
LIVE: Elizabeth Warren hosts Houston town hall
Archdiocese suspends drinking from Holy Communion Chalice
Officials warn visitors of rabid cow at San Antonio Stock Show
College recruiter fired after lining students by skin color
Showers Sunday, thunderstorms next week
NYC to reportedly remove last remaining payphones from the streets
Show More
5 rushed to hospital after charter bus crashes on North Loop
1st death in US from new coronavirus in Washington state
Trendy new stores hitting The Galleria in 2020
Boil water notice issued for Houston area lifted
Coronavirus hits several in Texas, CDC reports
More TOP STORIES News