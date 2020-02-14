WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for February 29, 2020
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden will win South Carolina primary: ABC News
LIVE: Elizabeth Warren hosts Houston town hall
Archdiocese suspends drinking from Holy Communion Chalice
Officials warn visitors of rabid cow at San Antonio Stock Show
College recruiter fired after lining students by skin color
Showers Sunday, thunderstorms next week
NYC to reportedly remove last remaining payphones from the streets
Show More
5 rushed to hospital after charter bus crashes on North Loop
1st death in US from new coronavirus in Washington state
Trendy new stores hitting The Galleria in 2020
Boil water notice issued for Houston area lifted
Coronavirus hits several in Texas, CDC reports
More TOP STORIES News