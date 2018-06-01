At only 9 years old, an elementary school student from New Jersey is being hailed a hero for saving her choking classmate.During lunchtime at Bowser Elementary School, Kori Scott's best friend started choking on a burrito.Scott knew exactly what to do. She put her friend against the railing and performed the Heimlich maneuver.Scott nearly choked herself when she was 3 years old and her rescuer saved her life by performing the Heimlich maneuver.Now her parents have made sure she learned those same skills.On Friday, the young hero will be mayor for the day and will even have a car service pick her up for her job at City Hall.