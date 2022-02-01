Armed robbers seen on video kicking smoke shop employee, dragging customer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two armed robbers terrorized customers and kicked an employee in the head several times at a northeast Houston smoke shop and police are asking for help identifying one of them.
The robbery happened on Dec. 15, 2021, at about 4:10 a.m. at the Maxey Smoke and Vape shop on Maxey Road. Surveillance video shows the two men burst in with guns drawn. One of the men was seen dragging a 62-year-old customer by her shirt. They then focused on the employee.
"I don't know how many times, but he kicked me many times," said the employee, who asked not to be identified.
The kicks, caught on video, were hard and to the head. Customers in the back of the shop were forced to drop to the floor. The robbers got away with cash and merchandise. Neither one covered their faces, and Houston police are still trying to identify one of them.
The 22-year-old victim said he suffered a head injury from the kicks and was traumatized from having guns in his face.
"I deserve justice and I want my memory back," the 22-year-old victim said. "Someone has to put a stop to it, even if I don't want to show my face."
The video haunts his mother and his suffering hurts her.
"I want them caught. I want them to get the most time they can get, just because they didn't pull the trigger, they did enough damage," the mother said.
The robber who got away is described as a Hispanic man with a medium build. He was wearing a black pullover, blue jeans and white shoes.
If you recognize him, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers directly as information leading to charges or an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.
Tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip or by going through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
