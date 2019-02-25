Houston police searched N. Houston neighborhood and car dealership for suspects

Smash-and-grab suspects detained after $100k heist

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police detained multiple suspects who they believe used a hammer to smash jewelry cases during a heist inside Willowbrook Mall on Monday.

According to Houston police, the incident happened just after 12:30 p.m.

Police first described the incident as some kind of burglary at the Zales store inside the mall just off Highway 249.

Police originally reported four suspects were possibly involved.

A chase got underway shortly after the robbery. SkyEye13 was over a neighborhood near Gulf Bank and the North Freeway, where police stopped the suspect vehicle.

HPD on trail of possible Willowbrook Mall burglary suspects



Additional officers were seen on foot, combing through vehicles at a nearby car lot.

Police later tweeted multiple suspects were in custody related to the incident. There were no injuries reported in the robbery.

