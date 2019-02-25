EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5156198" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HPD on trail of possible Willowbrook Mall burglary suspects

Investigation at Gulf Bank and Indian River. HPD arrested several suspects in connection to robbery at Willowbrook Mall jewelry store. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/iEPC06DHWy — T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) February 25, 2019

Multiple suspects are in custody related to a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in Willowbrook Mall about 12:35 pm. No reported injuries at the business. Our K-9 and Fox helicopter assisted in the apprehension of the suspects. #HPDintheAir #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 25, 2019

Police detained multiple suspects who they believe used a hammer to smash jewelry cases during a heist inside Willowbrook Mall on Monday.According to Houston police, the incident happened just after 12:30 p.m.Police first described the incident as some kind of burglary at the Zales store inside the mall just off Highway 249.Police originally reported four suspects were possibly involved.A chase got underway shortly after the robbery. SkyEye13 was over a neighborhood near Gulf Bank and the North Freeway, where police stopped the suspect vehicle.Additional officers were seen on foot, combing through vehicles at a nearby car lot.Police later tweeted multiple suspects were in custody related to the incident. There were no injuries reported in the robbery.