Skimmer devices reported at gas station in Bellaire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Skimmer devices can take your credit card information straight from your card with no warning.

"The keys to open the front are very generic," Bellaire Police Chief Byron Holloway said.

Multiple skimming devices were found in Bellaire. Holloway said it is hard to narrow down when those devices were put in place. The criminals don't use your information until they have removed the skimmer.

Karla Siemens said she was a victim of the gas station skimmers.

"Hopefully it won't happen again, because I'll be using a different station," Siemens said.

What is a way to avoid the possibility of being a victim? Paying with cash.

