Sinking Houston suburbs: How groundwater extraction is causing neighborhoods to sink

Some of Houston's suburbs are actually sinking, and that could pose a dangerous threat for floodiing in these low-lying communities.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- You have to know where to look, but signs of the old Brownwood subdivision still exist at the present-day Baytown Nature Center.

There are old remnants of roads and driveways, an old bathroom floor and even an exposed pool that was once below ground.

"This was actually referred to as the River Oaks of Baytown," Christina Butcher, who is a naturalist at the Baytown Nature Center, said. "This was a neighborhood that had oil executives, doctors and lawyers, upper-middle class families."

The neighborhood, which was built in the late 1930s, received its knockout punch courtesy of Hurricane Alicia in 1983, but years of sinking are what led to the subdivision's ultimate demise.

"Baytown experienced a population boom, and until 1976, the City of Baytown got its water from the ground," Butcher explained. "When you're pumping out groundwater, and you have a population boom, that caused the land to subside."

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration defines subsidence as "the sinking of ground because of underground material movement," and experts emphasize the story of Brownwood is an extreme example of the effects subsidence can have on a community.

"We're still studying it today," Butcher said on subsidence and the impact it had on Brownwood.

In fact, the University of Houston released a survey in August examining subsidence across the Houston area from May 2016 through December 2020.

"I got to the University of Houston in 2003, and we saw this problem," geology professor Dr. Shubab Khan said.

A member of Khan's team said their work used cutting-edge technology to investigate subsidence in the area at "unprecedented detail."

"What we are doing is we are using all these new tools," Khan said. "We did this for a larger area - Harris and all surrounding counties.

It found large parts of Katy, Spring, Fresno, Channelview, and Mont Belvieu experienced subsidence anywhere from about three to nine centimeters over that four-year timespan. The Woodlands also saw sinking at that level, but not as widespread.

Overall, the study found an average subsidence rate of about two centimeters a year for communities who experienced sinking.

"Subsidence exacerbates flooding," San Jacinto River Authority General Manager Jace Houston said. "We're already in a low-lying flat coastal area, so if you begin to lower areas that are susceptible to periodic flooding, that's dangerous."

Once-palatial neighborhoods of influence aren't what they are now, and researchers are pointing at how we are getting water. Coming up on ABC13 after "Monday Night Football," how some towns outside of Houston are trying to solve their sinking problem before it becomes too late. Also, see why Houston isn't impacted as much.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.