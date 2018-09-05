So I just landed from Dubai and now there is like tons of ambulances and fire trucks and police all over the place pic.twitter.com/i9QLh6WyJW — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 5, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4152574" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video of Emirates Plane from Dubai carrying dozens of sick passengers lands at JFK airport.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4153486" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Michelle Charlesworth has the latest from Jamaica Hospital.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4152732" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ken Rosato has a breaking news update on events unfolding at the airport.

Ten people have been taken to the hospital, eight were being treated on site and others were being evaluated after the pilot of an Emirates Airline jet declared a medical emergency before landing at JFK International Airport Wednesday morning.Emirates Flight 203, an Airbus A380 with 521 passengers on board, arrived at JFK from Dubai at 9:10 a.m.Some passengers took to Twitter to describe the scene, including Erin Sykes who wrote "worst flight ever Dubai to NYC; plane was basically a flying infermary. Many of these people should never have been allowed to board. Now sitting on the ground after 14 hour flight unable to leave."Another passenger was rapper and actor Vanilla Ice.The pilot reported two male passengers on board with extremely high fevers and approximately 100 passengers "coughing non-stop."The Centers for Disease Control and U.S. Customs and Border Protection were notified.As law enforcement and health officials responded on the ground, the plane was held away from the terminals.Sick passengers were triaged on the plane. Eventually, ten people were taken off and transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.Three passengers and seven crew members were transferred to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment.All passengers from flight EK 203 were screened by local health authorities before they disembarked from the plane at JFK, Emirates Airlines announced on Twitter.Eight passengers who were experiencing symptoms were treated on the plane.In a statement, the U.S. Customs & Border Protection provided an overview of how U.S. authorities are prepared to react to incidents like this: agencies that responded at JFK today include the CDC, Port Authority, FDNY and CBP.When CBP was informed that passengers were experiencing flu-like symptoms, an Incident Command Center was activated: "CBP and the CDC have worked with state and local authorities in a collaborative inter-agency manner to develop policies, procedures, and protocols to identify travelers that are known by U.S. public health officials to have a communicable disease and to handle in a manner that minimizes risk to the public. These procedures were utilized to mitigate any health-related concerns on the flight."Eric Phillips, a spokesman for NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, initially tweeted that the flight stopped in Mecca, which is experiencing a flu outbreak, and "early indications point to that as a possibility."Phillips later issued a correction, saying the flight arrived in New York directly from Dubai, and that it had, in fact, not stopped in Mecca before touching down in Dubai.Emirates Airline operates three daily flights into JFK and two into Newark Liberty International Airport.