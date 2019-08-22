New vintage shop in north Houston bringing old school to back-to-school

stretch your dollar

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What's old is new again at Houston's newest vintage shop on the north side.

Tucked away on the corner of Shepherd Drive and Washington Avenue is The Arena, a new specialty vintage store where shoppers can find hip 90s-inspired fashion to old-school sports jerseys and t-shirts.

"(We have) Yeezys, Jordans, Nikes," explained co-owner of The Arena, Neeko Angelo. "In the vintage world, jerseys are really good with (athletic apparel brand) Champion. A lot of people like the Champion jerseys because it represents a whole different time."

You might recognize the store by the giant portrait of Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla emblazoned on the side of its building. The portrait depicts Selena next to the "We Love Houston" sign, painted by a local artist who goes by the name @soder_texas on Instagram.

The Arena takes pride in all things Houston, and it shows in its inventory. They even offer clothes designed by Houston-based designers.



"Everything that's not Houston, he put as $2," said Angelo about his co-owner, Francisco Garcia. Garcia said there are even hats priced at $5.

Angelo says when something is sold out, it's hard to get the item back in the store. He says the items typically end up on online resale apps such as Stock X or The Goat.

"We'll always beat their price," said Angelo.

But when you shop vintage, you're getting your hands on unique treasures, and that often comes with a hefty price tag.

"You can find stuff in here for $2 and you can find stuff in here for $60, $70," said Angelo. "If it's jackets, it's going to be in the $100s or $200s."

If you're willing to spend $200 on a one-of-a-kind piece, you can score the same jacket Selena wore at her last concert at the Houston Astrodome in 1995.



The Arena is hosting a back-to-school pop-up and vintage market on Sunday, Aug. 24 from 12 p.m to 7 p.m. The store will be offering 20 percent off shoes among other discounts. More than a dozen vintage vendors are expected to be featured.

The Arena is located at 4802 Washington Ave. You can follow their Facebook page for the latest deals.

