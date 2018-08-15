SHOPPING

SNEAKY SPLURGE: 6-year-old girl buys giant stack of toys from Amazon without parents' permission

EMBED </>More Videos

Girl buys hundreds of dollars of toys from Amazon without her parents knowing

A sneaky 6-year-old got her hands on mom and dad's Amazon account, and spent $350 on toys before they knew what was going on.

This priceless moment was captured when the toys were delivered the next day, in a stack of boxes as tall as the pint-sized online shopper.

A cousin says Caitlin's mom allowed her to buy one doll, but Caitlin's shopping spree didn't end there.

Mom and dad returned everything and now Caitlin is grounded from the internet for a month.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingamazontoysonline shoppingu.s. & worldbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Houston's popular Nutcracker Market opens ticket presale
Don't let these tax-free weekend mistakes cost you
Shopping on tax-free weekend? Save money with these apps
What is Oprah Winfrey doing in Houston today?
More Shopping
Top Stories
Father killed while walking to store with son
Suspected drunk driver crashes into fire truck in N. Houston
Cable man gets in shootout with suspected robbers in N. Houston
Scamming evolved: Be aware of card 'shimming'
Southwest changing service animal rules for passengers
Police search for 2 more suspects in murder of Lucy Bertrand
Katy ISD releases new feature in app to stop bullying
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Superintendent accused of defecating on track to get $100K
Mom warning parents after mosquito bite lands 6-year-old in ICU
Rules of the road: School zone and school bus safety tips
Man arrested in 2017 jewelry heist at The Woodlands Mall
3 men seen robbing customers and NE Houston Exxon
More News