A sneaky 6-year-old got her hands on mom and dad's Amazon account, and spent $350 on toys before they knew what was going on.This priceless moment was captured when the toys were delivered the next day, in a stack of boxes as tall as the pint-sized online shopper.A cousin says Caitlin's mom allowed her to buy one doll, but Caitlin's shopping spree didn't end there.Mom and dad returned everything and now Caitlin is grounded from the internet for a month.