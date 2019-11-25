Shopping

Houston-based chain that filed for bankruptcy to reopen stores

HOUSTON, Texas -- Local fans of Houston-based Charming Charlie who've been mourning its sudden shutter are in luck, as the discount jewelry, baubles, and clothing mecca is set to open several Texas stores.

Charming Charlie announced on social media the opening of Houston-area stores in Baybrook, First Colony, and Willowbrook malls in March 2020. Additionally, Charming Charlie will open in Stonebriar Center in Frisco and The Parks at Arlington in Arlington. The retailer plans to open 15 stores nationally by early next year.

This comes after Charming Charlie (via Charming Charlie Holdings Inc.) filed for Chapter 11 protection in July in Delaware with plans for going-out-of-business sales at all 261 stores, while reporting some $82 million of debt. More than 3,000 full-time and part-time employees were affected by the liquidation.

Click here to read the full story from our partners at CultureMap.

The video above is from a previous story.

WATCH: ABC13 interview with Houstonian Charlie Chanaratsopon
EMBED More News Videos

2013 interview with Charming Charlie founder, Houstonian Charlie Chanaratsopon.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghoustonmoneyconsumer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wild hogs may have attacked woman found dead in front yard
Search continues for suspect who killed young father in garage
Family demands accountability from UT, alumni group
Why it may be easier to go out the Gulf Fwy for holiday shopping
Return of rain chances could affect your travel, holiday plans
Man answering his door shot and killed in Kingwood
Lizzo's Elsik HS band director recognized her talent early on
Show More
ABC13's Morning News
Judge grants pre-trial release to Liberty Co. District Attorney
Video shows chihuahua cause crash after putting car into reverse
Full list of 2019 American Music Awards winners, nominees
USPS wants more kids in need to write to Operation Santa
More TOP STORIES News