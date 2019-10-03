CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Our ABC13 Plus series is taking us to Crosby to highlight the amazing people, places and cultures including a thrift shop that has been helping the community more than 30 years.
Churches United in Caring is known to cater to its residents in need by helping with food, clothing and financial assistance.
"Folks come in for assistance and they are screened and interviewed," president of Churches United of Caring Skip Greenwade said. "We do our best to determine what their needs are, and most importantly, what we can do to meet those needs."
For those who qualify, they can receive financial assistance for most personal needs including housing and medical bills.
The majority of the non-profit's funding is received through donations and thrift store sales.
"We've had first-edition books come through here, and some of our volunteers were not trained to recognize everything," Greenwade said. "We have a lot of people that come in here looking for bargains and gifts."
You can find clothing for the entire family with all children's clothing priced at $1.
"Nothing is more than $2. Men's short-sleeved t-shirts are only 50 cents and polo shirts are $1. We have electronics like a toaster for $2 or $3, and even some collectibles," head cashier Toni Sherrod said.
Crosby thrift shop filled with hidden treasures and good gestures
