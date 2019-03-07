Shopping

Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale

Women's clothing retailer Charlotte Russe began liquidation sales today.

The company filed for bankruptcy in February.

Thursday, Charlotte Russe's website showed that the online store had closed and going out of business sales had started at all stores.

There are two Charlotte Russe locations in Houston: Memorial City Mall and Galleria Mall. There are also four stores outside the loop in the Willowbrook Mall, Sugar Land, Pearland and Friendswood.
