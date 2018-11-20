BLACK FRIDAY

Black Friday shoppers line up outside Best Buy in the Woodlands for days

By
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
While most people are still defrosting their turkey and shopping for pies, these dedicated shoppers are dreaming of deals.

Outside the Best Buy in The Woodlands, Sydney Armstrong and Sherrel Pratt are in line for their annual tradition -- starting in the chilly weather around 9 p.m. Monday.

"Plan is to get here early every year," Pratt said. "We're out here for computers -- $99 laptops."

Katherine Marchand briefly joined the ranks of Black Friday campers



They're prepared with a battery-operated heater, air mattress, games and plenty of food and drinks -- or they'll order pizza.

And they're dedicated to being first in line, but that doesn't change the weather.

Armstrong admitted, "We're freezing!"

WHO'S OPEN? See which stores are open and which are closed Thanksgiving 2018
Stores are already announcing that they'll be closed on Thanksgiving


The shopping duo has been doing this for 13 years, shopping for gifts, taking orders for others and buying items to re-sell.

"I give my gifts then I make about $1,000 each year," Pratt said.

As for missing out on holiday festivities, they say this is their Thanksgiving tradition.

"We're the jerks in the family because we don't show up for Thanksgiving dinner," Pratt said. "Our family says, 'You're crazy, come eat.' We say, 'No, we're camping.'"

GET READY! Black Friday 2018 deals and steals by store
Here's what you need to know to start getting ready for Black Friday, according to ''Good Morning America.''

