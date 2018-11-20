EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4724874" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Katherine Marchand briefly joined the ranks of Black Friday campers

While most people are still defrosting their turkey and shopping for pies, these dedicated shoppers are dreaming of deals.Outside the Best Buy in The Woodlands, Sydney Armstrong and Sherrel Pratt are in line for their annual tradition -- starting in the chilly weather around 9 p.m. Monday."Plan is to get here early every year," Pratt said. "We're out here for computers -- $99 laptops."They're prepared with a battery-operated heater, air mattress, games and plenty of food and drinks -- or they'll order pizza.And they're dedicated to being first in line, but that doesn't change the weather.Armstrong admitted, "We're freezing!"The shopping duo has been doing this for 13 years, shopping for gifts, taking orders for others and buying items to re-sell."I give my gifts then I make about $1,000 each year," Pratt said.As for missing out on holiday festivities, they say this is their Thanksgiving tradition."We're the jerks in the family because we don't show up for Thanksgiving dinner," Pratt said. "Our family says, 'You're crazy, come eat.' We say, 'No, we're camping.'"