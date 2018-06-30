EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3668411" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This new grocery store in Houston also comes with a taqueria.

I’m in heaven 😇 Great prices and delicious treats inside El Rancho Supermercado the FIRST of Five locations to open in Houston! Tune in @abc13houston for info on jobs and much more this morning! pic.twitter.com/tCQAZEf7xp — Chelsey Hernandez ABC13 (@ChelseyABC13) June 28, 2018

A new grocery store in Houston is promising low prices, plus a Taqueria with $1 breakfast tacos.Ready to go grocery shopping, yet?El Rancho Supermercado is now open on the North Freeway and Aldine Bender. The 47,000 square foot store features a butcher shop, bakery and tortilleria.You'll also find a station with refreshments and shaved ice, along with a Latin American home-style kitchen that can whip up meals for a family of five for under $20.This weekend, you can find 35 limes for $1, t-bone steaks for $3.88 a pound, and more.Best days to shop for extreme savings are Wednesdays for produce, Thursdays for butchered meats and the weekends offer savings across every department.The Aldine Bender location is the first of five stores to open in the Houston area.The other stores will be located at Veterans Memorial and Gears Road, the Northwest Freeway and 34th Street, the Southwest Freeway and Bellfort, and the North Freeway and Tidwell.All of the stores are hiring. You can look at job opportunities on the