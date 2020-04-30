Business

What you need to know about Houston-area malls reopening Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gov. Greg Abbott announced phase one of his plan to reopen the state on Monday and some local malls plan to reopen this Friday. Here's a list of them:

Simon Property Group

The group, which owns The Galleria, Houston Premium Outlets and Katy Mills Mall, announced they will open their doors. However, it's unclear what capacity if all stores inside will reopen.

Brookfield Properties

This group owns a handful of malls throughout the area, including Deerbrook, Baybrook, The Woodlands, Willowbrook and First Colony Mall. They have all announced they are working diligently on plans to safely reopen the shopping centers. For now, they are going to stick with curbside services they announced last week they're open for retail to-go.

Baybrook Mall

Pick-ups will take place in front of Entrance 2 of the enclosed portion of the mall, between Macy's and the former Sears location. For purchases made at the outdoor portion of the mall, pick-ups will take place closest to the retailer.

Deerbrook Mall

Pick-ups will take place in front of Entrance 2, located in the parking area under the AMC Theater.

First Colony Mall

Pick-ups will take place outside of Entrance 2, between JCPenney and Dick's Sporting Goods.

Willowbrook Mall

Pick-ups will take place at the mall food court entrance between Dillard's and Dick's Sporting Goods.

The Woodlands Mall

Pick-ups will take place at the north entrance of the mall between Nordstrom and JCPenney.

Tanger Outlets

The outlet in Texas City has modified their hours to 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. They said they are working to identify retailers that are choosing to open.

Memorial City Mall has yet to make announcements whether they will reopen entirely or stick with the current curbside pick-up measures in place.

To shop, you can go online to the retailer's website, add merchandise to your shopping cart, select "Store Pick-up" and simply pay for the order.

You can also call the Memorial City store location, talk to an associate and place your order over the phone. You will receive an email confirmation when your order is ready.

The mall will be open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for standard contact-free curbside pick-up at the north side parking lot between Macy's and Target.

You can park in designated curbside pick-up spaces. Contact the store with your parking space number and a store representative will place the order in your back seat or trunk.

Ask your store representative about Same Day Delivery

Order Pickup using UNO Lockers: Available 24/7

  • Memorial City Mall (north side between Macy's and Target)
  • Enter your code on the UNO Locker touchscreen
  • Grab your items from the open locker
  • Additional charges may apply


Seeing as to this is a fluid situation, each property mentioned above said they are updating its websites with the most recent information, including hours of operation and store-by-store openings.

