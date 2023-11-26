Several law enforcement agencies responding to apparent shooting at Katy Mills Mall, police say

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway at this time as police have responded to an apparent shooting at Katy Mills Mall on Saturday evening.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

Details are limited at this time, but several law enforcement agencies are responding to a report of gunfire at the mall located in the 5000 block of Katy Mills Circle.

The incident happened just after 9:10 p.m.

It is unclear at this time what led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects.

ABC13 has several crews en route to the scene to uncover more information. Tune into Eyewitness News at 10 p.m. for more details as the story unfolds.