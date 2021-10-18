At least 6 people shot at park in NW Houston in Acres Homes, HPD says

HPD commanders, PIO responding to a scene at 7400 Carver Road. Preliminary information is multiple were shot at a park and then transported from the scene by private auto.



No further details available at this time.#hounews pic.twitter.com/PFx0CycZYO — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 18, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least six men were shot Sunday night after a disturbance at a park in northwest Houston.The incident happened Oct. 17 around 6 p.m. in the 1900 block of Dolly Wright. That address is the location of Winzer Park in the Acres Homes area.Upon arrival, officers found four males had been shot. In addition, two other men later located at a hospital had also been shot in the incident. Initial information from police stated that a sixth person injured had not been shot but they then sent a revised update.Investigators did not say what led up to the altercation. But said they found several bullet casings and a crashed vehicle with multiple bullet holes in a ditch.The victims were taken to the hospital from the scene by personal cars and ambulances.As of Sunday night, HPD had not released the name or description of a suspect, but said they were looking for a small black or dark blue car, possibly an Audi or Mercedes.Authorities said another shooting happened a couple of hours after the initial incident about a mile down Dolly Wright. HPD says in that incident, one woman was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital.Officials said due to the proximity of the scenes, they have reason to believe they may be related.