Limo driver dies after commuters get into gunfight on Houston's south side

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man described by police as an innocent person who was driving others from a party has died after gunfire erupts among multiple vehicles on the 610 South Loop early Saturday.As many as four different vehicles may have been involved in the gunfight, investigators said.The limo driver had picked up passengers at a birthday party in the area of Mykawa Road and the South Loop and was driving when someone began shooting as they were in the area of Cullen, according to Houston police.The passengers inside that vehicle took over the steering wheel and pedals to help control the car after the driver was struck and eventually stopped in the 8700 block of South Main, police said.The limo driver later died at a hospital.During the ordeal, a driver of a Porsche along the South Loop was shot as well. That driver crashed into a wall of a building near 610 and Kirby, investigators said.A Corvette was also involved in the violence, but it wasn't clear who was shooting among any of the vehicles.One person was detained by authorities. It wasn't clear if the person in custody was the shooter.The shooter may have come from the same venue as the others, but investigators were still working Saturday to determine how the violence began.The victim's identity wasn't immediately released.The SUV involved sustained heavy damage from gunfire including blown out tires.