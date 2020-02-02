Shooting at Hicks Elementary after victim tries to sell shoes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies responded to a shooting that happened at Hicks Elementary School in west Harris County.

When authorities arrived, they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was reportedly meeting up with another man to possibly sell a pair of shoes.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is unknown if anything was caught on the school's security cameras, and there is no known information on the suspect.

Alief ISD will continue the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonschool shootingshoesshootingman shot
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother arrested after 7-year-old girl found dead in home
WWII vet receives birthday cards for his 100th birthday!
VIDEO: Truck crashed into H-E-B, no reported injuries
ABC13 Evening News for February 1, 2020
Church shooting leaves 2 dead after funeral in Florida
Man arrested after faking death to avoid child rape charges
Video shows jail fight between confessed Parkland shooter, deputy
Show More
Missing University of St. Thomas student found safe
Player $2M richer after winning ticket sold in our area
Pearland Animal Shelter offering free pet adoptions
Do you know him? Houston man wanted for child trafficking
1 officer killed, another injured during traffic stop in Corpus Christi
More TOP STORIES News