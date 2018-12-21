A suspect in the sexual assault of a suburban mother is being interviewed by investigators with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.Stephen Hudson is charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated sexual assault. He is a registered sex offender who was just released from prison in May of this year.Detectives say he knocked on the door of a family in Westheimer Lakes and a woman answered the door. She was home with her young child while two other children were at school and her husband was at work..Investigators say Hudson said he was looking for someone and the woman told him they didn't live there.He then came back again and forced himself in, sexually assaulting the mother with the small child in the same room.Hudson is also accused of stealing weapons from the home during the assault.After reviewing surveillance video from the home, SWAT teams were led to his home in the same neighborhood and arrested him."He approached the front door and asked for an individual was wasn't in the home.She didn't recognize him. He walked away and she closed the door.In approximately two minutes, she heard another knock, at that point he rushed in and displayed what we believe to be a handgun and forced her back into the house," said Detective Kevin White.White says the suspect told the victim not to get out of the closet after the incident. She remained there for a couple of hours before calling 911. The Sheriff says the victim is shaken but ok physically and getting support from her family.