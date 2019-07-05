Emergency crews respond to several fireworks-related incidents in Houston area

A house caught fire in the 6500 block of Kodes Clay Court in Spring on July 3.
The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said the fire started in the garage due to improper disposal of fireworks.
"We cannot stress enough the importance of proper disposal of used fireworks," said Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie L. Christensen. "Used fireworks should be soaked in water and placed in a location far away from your home, such as the curb of the street. By doing this, reignition of the fireworks is greatly reduced."
Investigators said the homeowner placed fireworks in a trash can on top of cardboard materials in the garage.
A 19-year-old who attempted to rob a fireworks stand in north Harris County ended up getting shot in the face with his own gun by one of the stand's employees, according to deputies.
It happened off of the North Freeway and Airtex Drive around 4 p.m. Thursday.
Deputies said the man approached a fireworks stand and demanded money. The employee went to get the cash, and when the suspect placed the gun down to grab the money, the employee picked up the gun and shot him in the face.
In north Harris County, a family of four was burned when a road rage shooting suspect fired a shot into the car they were in, igniting fireworks they had just purchased.
It happened Thursday in the 1800 block of W. Mount Houston.
"Family had bought fireworks. It is believed gunfire struck the fireworks causing them to ignite," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
The two children, a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old, suffered extensive burns and are in critical condition.
In the 11200 block of Doric Court, a man was arrested for aggravated assault of a deadly weapon when deputies say it appeared he was trying to hit his neighbor with his car.
The neighbor was in the cul de sac with his family lighting fireworks just after 9 p.m. Thursday when he saw Christopher Barnes swerve his vehicle toward him.
Barnes steered the vehicle away and began to do donuts and almost hit his neighbor again. Barnes then parked his car in the driveway and yelled, "Now this is how you party."
Barnes' bond was set at $30,000.
In Spring, a man was taken to the hospital after firefighters say he was burned in the face from a fireworks accident.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Lexington Park near Chapel Ridge.
Firefighters say the man's burns were so severe, he had to be taken by Life Flight.
In Atascocita, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office responded to a house fire in the 19000 block of Yaupon Trail Friday morning due to improperly discarded fireworks. No injuries were reported.
HCFMO investigators are on scene of a residential fire in the 19000 block of Yaupon Trl. at the request of @atascocitafire. Improperly discarded fireworks caused this garage fire. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/M7tlSD8mfz— Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) July 5, 2019