Shopping

Houston-area grocery stores offer special hours for senior shoppers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston-area grocery stores are now offering special hours for shoppers over the age of 60.

WALGREENS:

Walgreens begins reserving the first hour of every Tuesday to senior customers this week, from 8 to 9 a.m. Beyond the carved-out shopping time, Walgreens says "senior hour" is also available to caregivers and immediate families.



COSTCO:

Costco Wholesale Club will hold its senior hour for members 60 and up Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.



TRADER JOE'S:

Trader Joe's also started offering senior hours this week, reserving the first hour of daily shopping to seniors, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

WALMART

From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older.


FOOD TOWN

Lewis Food Town is opening the doors for shoppers over the age of 65 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.


The idea is to allow older customers to shop in a less crowded environment, the store said. Access will require a state-issued ID or a Texas driver's license.

The move comes as grocery stores across the country have been overwhelmed with shoppers amid the coronavirus crisis.

The grocery chain has 30 locations in the Houston area. You can find them here.

WHOLE FOODS MARKET

Starting on Wednesday, Mar 18, all Whole Food Markets stores in the U.S. and Canada will service customers who are over the age of 60, one hour before opening to the public.

Starting on Thursday, March 19, all Whole Foods Market stores in the U.K. will service customers who are 70 and older one hour before opening to the public.

In addition, the stores will close two hours to restock shelves and sanitize the stores.

DOLLAR GENERAL

Dollar General on Monday announced it is dedicating its first hour of operations to allow seniors to shop.

Starting from Tuesday, March 17, seniors will be able to purchase what they need from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m.

VALLARTA STORES

Vallarta stores announced they will be open from seven until eight each morning starting Wednesday, only for seniors, pregnant women and disabled customers.

TARGET

Target is cutting back its hours and introducing dedicated shopping time for "vulnerable guests," the company announced Tuesday.

The company said the first hour that each store is open on Wednesday mornings will be reserved for customers who are elderly or have other underlying health conditions. Other customers are encouraged to "plan their shopping trips around this timeframe."

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghoustoncoronaviruscoronavirus texassenior citizensgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Show More
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
More TOP STORIES News