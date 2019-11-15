Search for fugitive from Mississippi lands near Spring

By
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a murder suspect who is considered armed and dangerous near Spring, sources say.



Investigators have taken over the area near the 2600 block of Harmony Park Crossing at Rayford Road, searching for 52-year-old Roderick Bowers of Gulfport, Mississippi.



Bowers is wanted for homicide, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated domestic violence, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

In a tweet posted by the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's office around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, multiple law enforcement units are seen surrounding what appears to be an apartment complex.



Investigators are asking residents and drivers to stay away from the area.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countysearchmurderinvestigationinvestigations
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teens in stolen van cause crash that kills woman: HPD
Gerrit Cole declines Astros' 1-year qualifying offer
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
Read student's heartbreaking text to mom during Saugus shooting
What we know about the suspect in the Saugus High School shooting
Get paid $1,000 to watch Hallmark Christmas movies
TIMELINE: Deadliest school shootings in recent history
Show More
Nikki Araguz Loyd's wardrobe displayed during her memorial
Day care worker fired for leaving nasty note in boy's lunch
Here's where a heavy frost could form tonight
Take a citizenship class for free at Harris Co. Library
What it'll cost to go to UT Austin with tuition increase
More TOP STORIES News