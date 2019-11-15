Search for fugitive from Mississippi lands near Spring

Breaking News-MCSO and US Marshals assigned to the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Taskforce searching for... https://t.co/uFwxiJ7417 pic.twitter.com/HBzrjjrRMC — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) November 15, 2019

Multiple law enforcement agencies in the area near 2600 Blk Harmony Park Crossing looking for wanted person. Please stay out of immediate area until advised by law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/dqFkNCbHx6 — Constable Precinct 3 (@mocopct3) November 15, 2019

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a murder suspect who is considered armed and dangerous near Spring, sources say.Investigators have taken over the area near the 2600 block of Harmony Park Crossing at Rayford Road, searching for 52-year-old Roderick Bowers of Gulfport, Mississippi.Bowers is wanted for homicide, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated domestic violence, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.In a tweet posted by the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's office around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, multiple law enforcement units are seen surrounding what appears to be an apartment complex.Investigators are asking residents and drivers to stay away from the area.