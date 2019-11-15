Search for fugitive from Mississippi lands near Spring

Investigators have taken over the area near the 2600 block of Harmony Park Crossing at Rayford Road, searching for 52-year-old Roderick Bowers of Gulfport, Mississippi.
Breaking News-MCSO and US Marshals assigned to the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Taskforce searching for... https://t.co/uFwxiJ7417 pic.twitter.com/HBzrjjrRMC— MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) November 15, 2019
Bowers is wanted for homicide, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated domestic violence, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
In a tweet posted by the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's office around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, multiple law enforcement units are seen surrounding what appears to be an apartment complex.
Multiple law enforcement agencies in the area near 2600 Blk Harmony Park Crossing looking for wanted person. Please stay out of immediate area until advised by law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/dqFkNCbHx6— Constable Precinct 3 (@mocopct3) November 15, 2019
Investigators are asking residents and drivers to stay away from the area.
