Science

VIDEO: Travel to the dark side of the moon and see what Apollo 13 astronauts saw

WASHINGTON -- NASA released extremely detailed, high definition video showing the surface of the moon.

The video comes from data gathered from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft. It recreates views of the Moon that the Apollo 13 astronauts saw during their journey around the far side of the moon in 1970.

RELATED | 11 of the 12 people who have walked on the moon trained at the University of North Carolina

The video, released by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, shows an earthset, an earthrise and a sunrise all from the perspective of the moon.

All views in the video are sped up for timing purposes.

RELATED | 5 astronomy events to look for in 2020: Consecutive supermoons, Halloween Blue Moon, solar eclipse
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencenasamoonastronautspace
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead after 2 arrive with gunshot wounds at LBJ Hospital
Here's when freezing weather returns to Houston
How you can fight back against hackers this year
I-45 Gulf Freeway reopens after crash involving a pedestrian
Houston Rodeo Trail Riders: Everything you need to know
ABC13's Morning News -- February 25, 2020
Driver killed in crash had been at bar earlier, deputies say
Show More
13 Investigates delayed public housing inspections
Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies at 91
SPONSORED: Crawfish Enchiladas just in time for Mardi Gras!
WATCH: Video shows bikers 'popping wheelies' on South Loop
Weinstein hospitalized ahead of transfer to Rikers
More TOP STORIES News