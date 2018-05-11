SCIENCE

COOL VIDEO: Check out this blue glowing surf

EMBED </>More Videos

An algae bloom filled with bioluminescent phytoplankton has been lighting up the ocean from La Jolla to Encinitas. (Stephen Bay)

SAN DIEGO, California --
What you are about to see has not been photoshopped and no special effects have been added. It is literally nature's glow.

An algae bloom filled with bioluminescent phytoplankton has been lighting up the ocean, along the California coastline since Monday.

It's a stretch of about 18 miles. The micro-organisms light up along the face of the wave when it crashes near the shore.

Oceanographer Michael Latz tells The San Diego Union-Tribune the last red tide was in September 2013. He says scientists can't predict when they'll occur and they really don't understand the dynamics.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencenatureoceansbeachesu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SCIENCE
NASA announces first commercial flight crew
12-mile-wide body of water found beneath Martian landscape
TDIH: Armstrong becomes 1st man to walk on the moon
This aquarium wants to let you dive into a tank of bull sharks
Richmond to spray for mosquitoes starting tonight
More Science
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News