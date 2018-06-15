School bus driver out on bond after deadly Tennessee crash that killed 6 accused of repeatedly raping teen

EMBED </>More Videos

Johnthony Walker, 25, was out on bond while awaiting an appeal when the alleged rape occurred.

CHATANOOGA, Tennessee (KTRK) --
A school bus driver who was involved in a deadly 2016 crash that killed six children is in trouble with the law again.

Johnthony Walker, 25, is facing statutory rape charges after he allegedly confessed to having sex five times with a 14-year-old.

Police in Tennessee say Walker was staying with the child's family for the last few months.

Walker was sentenced to four years in prison after the deadly crash, but was released on bond while his appeal is pending.

His bond was set at $350,000.

Official: 6 dead in Chattanooga elementary school bus crash
EMBED More News Videos

At least 6 children were killed in a Tennessee bus crash.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapeteenagerschool bus accidentu.s. & worldsex crimesTennessee
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
More News