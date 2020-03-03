Say 'I do' to wedding savings at the bridal flea market

"We're newlyweds," said Francisco Sauceda, a seller at the Bridal Flea.
Last year, Francisco shopped the Bridal Flea with his now-wife.
"I enjoyed it, talked to all the ladies and thought it was cool." Francisco said.
Now, the couple is preparing to sell everything they collected to make some money back.
"If you want to get a good deal, this is the place to go," explained Francisco.
Madeline Pena, a future bride, couldn't agree more.
"I love the event so much I'm going back on March 7th ," said Pena.
Pena said she is on a budget, and she was able to find a variety of items at the flea.
"I purchased this jacket for about 20 bucks, check it out and it has 'wifey' on the back! From veils to hair accessories to ring boxes, literally anything you can want was all over the place," said Pena.
The 8th Annual Bridal Flea Market isn't just about buying second-hand items. It's also about learning.
"Jot down ideas, what colors did you like? What didn't you like, what designs do you like? Pena added. "I think we came out with a great idea of how we wanted our wedding to look."
The founder of the Bridal Flea said anyone can be a part of the experience.
"There's something for everyone. There's the people who are eco-friendly, they want to decrease their effect on the environment. And then there are the budget-friendly, and then people who are like me, who like items with a story," said Rocquelle Porch, the creator and founder of Bridal Flea.
Here are the details for the event:
- Date: March 7
- Location: Czech Center Museum
- Time: 12-3 p.m.
- Price: GA tickets are $10
If you're interested in selling your wedding materials, then you can purchase a table for $40.
If you can't make it to this Bridal Flea, don't worry! There will be another on June 13.
For more information, visit bridal-flea.com.
Follow Chelsey Hernandez on Facebook and Twitter.