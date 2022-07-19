Galveston Co. boy communicating with first responders after shot hits him in the head, sheriff says

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are trying to figure out if any adults knew two children were in possession of a pistol when it discharged, hitting a 10-year-old boy in the head.Galveston County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation got underway Tuesday afternoon in the 17700 block of Elizabeth Street, which is in the far west county between Alvin and Santa Fe.The boy needed to be flown to a hospital, but deputies said he was communicating with Santa Fe Fire and Rescue personnel who were treating him and loading him into a Memorial Hermann Life Flight air ambulance.The boy's condition was not immediately disclosed.According to Sheriff Henry Trochesset, the boy and a friend were playing with the weapon when it went off. A neighbor called 911 to report the shooting at a house behind them, the sheriff added.The sheriff's office is looking into who owns the gun, where it was located, and how the child got a hold of it. The agency is also working with the county's district attorney to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.