child shot

Galveston Co. boy communicating with first responders after shot hits him in the head, sheriff says

By
EMBED <>More Videos

10-year-old shot in the head while playing with gun, sheriff says

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are trying to figure out if any adults knew two children were in possession of a pistol when it discharged, hitting a 10-year-old boy in the head.

Galveston County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation got underway Tuesday afternoon in the 17700 block of Elizabeth Street, which is in the far west county between Alvin and Santa Fe.

The boy needed to be flown to a hospital, but deputies said he was communicating with Santa Fe Fire and Rescue personnel who were treating him and loading him into a Memorial Hermann Life Flight air ambulance.

The boy's condition was not immediately disclosed.

According to Sheriff Henry Trochesset, the boy and a friend were playing with the weapon when it went off. A neighbor called 911 to report the shooting at a house behind them, the sheriff added.

The sheriff's office is looking into who owns the gun, where it was located, and how the child got a hold of it. The agency is also working with the county's district attorney to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.

ABC13's Shelley Childers is pursuing details on the shooting. You can follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa feshootingaccidental shootinggalveston county sheriff's officechild shot
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
52-school bus convoy honoring child shooting victims visits Ted Cruz
Father charged after 4-year-old fatally shot himself, authorities say
8-year-old paralyzed after being shot in Highland Park parade attack
5-year-old killed was headed for ice cream with her family
TOP STORIES
Pack of pit bulls kill 71-year-old man in Fort Bend Co., sheriff says
Grand jury declines to indict robbery victim who shot 9-year-old
Man accused of killing 72-year-old also charged in murders of 3 others
Woman wakes up from 2-year coma and identifies brother as her attacker
Twitter-Musk takeover dispute heading for an October trial
Crews rescue person trapped in SUV rollover on 290 in NW Houston
House passes same-sex marriage bill in retort to high court
Show More
Homicide suspect caught after chase ends in crash into Amazon facility
A glimmer of hope for rain in your 10 day forecast
Man found killed in doorway of apartment in north Houston, police say
Body found in ditch, wrapped in blanket in SW Houston, police say
HCFMO issues stop-worker order at River Oaks Academy for violations
More TOP STORIES News