GUN VIOLENCE

Santa Fe High School shooting survivors join Gov. Abbott's third day of talks on gun violence

Santa Fe High School shooting survivors join Gov. Abbott in Austin. (KTRK)

By
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Survivors of the deadly mass shooting at Santa Fe High School are in Austin, speaking with the governor on the third day of his roundtable discussion on gun violence.

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to speak to the media after meeting with families of the Santa Fe massacre.

In an effort to protect the privacy of the families from Santa Fe, Eyewitness News has learned they entered the roundtable discussion via an underground tunnel to the governor's public reception room Thursday.

The Santa Fe survivors were also joined by victims of gun violence from the 2016 shooting at Alpine High School in west Texas, and the 2017 Sutherland Springs church shooting.

Gov. Abbott host first round table discussion on school shootings

Texas leaders continue discussions on school security.

