Santa Fe fire chief returns home after 100-plus days in hospital

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- The last time Tommy Anderson made a run with his crew was on Nov. 2, and that was as a patient.
On Friday, the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue chief returned home after more than 100 days in the hospital after falling off a roof.
Anderson underwent eight surgeries and was even intubated for weeks.
The homecoming had all the elements of an overdue celebration, complete with a surprise procession by the all-volunteer fire and EMS crews from Santa Fe, Dickinson, Galveston and Hitchcock.
Anderson, a 49-year firefighting veteran, shed tears as the procession passed by his home.
For now, he'll recover at home. Members of the John Mitchell Masonic Lodge #1401 built a wheelchair ramp and doors so Anderson can move about better.
Anderson said he hopes to be walking soon and return to the firehouse.
