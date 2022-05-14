Arts & Entertainment

Britney Spears says she has lost 'our miracle baby' early in her pregnancy

EMBED <>More Videos

Britney Spears announces she's pregnant

Britney Spears made a devastating announcement Saturday.

The Grammy winner posted a joint message on her Instagram account, telling her fans she and her fiancé, Sam Asghari have lost their pregnancy.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," Spears wrote. "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

The message was signed Sam and Britney.

Spears announced the pregnancy in April. The couple have been open about their desire to start a family. During her conservatorship, she testified she wanted to have a baby, but her conservators prohibited her from getting off birth control.

The singer is the mother to two teen sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

CNN's Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbritney spearspregnancy
TOP STORIES
6 power generating facilities trip offline as ERCOT urges conservation
Small chance for a big storm Saturday, lunar eclipse Sunday
At least 10 killed in mass shooting at New York supermarket
Student with special needs battered during high school arrest
12-year-old hit by stray bullet released from hospital
Deshaun Watson deposed in civil lawsuits Friday in Houston
Man shot in the stomach knocks on doors for help in north Houston
Show More
HFD tames flames at lounge along the N. Freeway
DWI suspect crashes into Houston Fire Department truck on W. Loop
Photos of wanted murder suspect released in killing of A/C repairman
Man admits to abusing 5-year-old girl causing her to go blind
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
More TOP STORIES News