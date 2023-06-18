Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old, 4-year-old last seen in Missouri City, Texas on Saturday

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert was issued late Saturday evening for two young children below the age of 10 in the Missouri City area.

The alert came shortly around 9 p.m., for 4-year-old Royal Dixon and 6-year-old Kennedy Breelove.

Royal, described as a Black boy, was last seen wearing a yellow checkered shirt and black cargo pants, and Kennedy, described as a Black girl, was seen wearing a white flower-patterned shirt, white sweatpants, and no shoes.

According to the alert, the alleged suspect is a woman named Brianna Cannon who is driving a black Jeep with an unknown license plate number.

The exact location of where they were last seen was not disclosed by the alert.

Police are urging anyone with information to call 9-1-1.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.