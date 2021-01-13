Travel

Royal Caribbean extends suspension of cruising amid COVID-19 pandemic

MIAMI, Florida (KTRK) -- Royal Caribbean announced an extension in the suspension of certain sailings for their cruise lines in an effort to focus on a safe return for guests and crew amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Royal Caribbean Group continues to work with our Healthy Sail Panel of globally recognized scientific and medical experts to come back stronger, and we look forward to welcoming our guests back on board," the company said in a press release.

Royal Caribbean said they have worked closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to work toward this goal.

Here's a list of upcoming events that will be canceled:

Royal Caribbean International:
  • Sailings through April 30, including Spectrum of the Seas from Feb. 16 through Feb. 28
  • Excluding Quantum of the Seas


Celebrity Cruises:
  • Sailings through April 30, including the May 1 transatlantic cruise on Celebrity Apex
  • May through Oct. 2021 Europe and transatlantic cruises on Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Constellation


Silversea Cruises:
  • Cruises through April 1


Azamara:
  • Sailings through April 30


Royal Caribbean International's Quantum of the Seas resumed sailing in Singapore last month with the local government's CruiseSafe certification. The certification confirms the three and four-night ocean getaways meet the comprehensive health and safety requirements developed by the Singapore government.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelmiamihealthtravelcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakservice suspendedcruise shipcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD launches safety plan ahead of Inauguration Day
LIVE: House considers 2nd impeachment of President Trump
Businesses evacuated by gas leak in Katy have reopened
Texas is 2nd state to surpass 2M COVID-19 cases
Want to stop wearing masks? This is what has to happen
More sunshine and warmer ahead of another cold front
New car seat tools could save kids from hot car deaths
Show More
Leaders join ABC13 town hall to answer your vaccine questions
Congresswoman on Trump impeachment: 'Esta loco el hombre'
Drive-thru vaccine clinic at NRG Park to open this week
Wife sees husband's decline from COVID-19 through FaceTime
Massachusetts teen turns in her own family as Capitol rioters
More TOP STORIES News