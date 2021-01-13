Royal Caribbean extends suspension of cruising amid COVID-19 pandemic

Sailings through April 30, including Spectrum of the Seas from Feb. 16 through Feb. 28

Excluding Quantum of the Seas

Sailings through April 30, including the May 1 transatlantic cruise on Celebrity Apex

May through Oct. 2021 Europe and transatlantic cruises on Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Constellation

Cruises through April 1

Sailings through April 30

MIAMI, Florida (KTRK) -- Royal Caribbean announced an extension in the suspension of certain sailings for their cruise lines in an effort to focus on a safe return for guests and crew amid the COVID-19 pandemic."Royal Caribbean Group continues to work with our Healthy Sail Panel of globally recognized scientific and medical experts to come back stronger, and we look forward to welcoming our guests back on board," the company said in a press release.Royal Caribbean said they have worked closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to work toward this goal.Here's a list of upcoming events that will be canceled:Royal Caribbean International's Quantum of the Seas resumed sailing in Singapore last month with the local government's CruiseSafe certification. The certification confirms the three and four-night ocean getaways meet the comprehensive health and safety requirements developed by the Singapore government.