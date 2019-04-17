Man gets 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting 4 men at batting cages as children

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a Rosenberg man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was accused of molesting four men when they were children while he ran the city's local batting cages.The Rosenberg Police Department said 49-year-old Albert Moreno pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child last week and received two consecutive 15-year sentences.In a Facebook post sent out Wednesday morning, police said the investigation began on March 5. It stemmed from a case with the Needville Police Department in which officers were seeking a warrant on Moreno for multiple counts of possession of child pornography."The investigation then spread to Rosenberg in reference to four adult males making outcries that Moreno sexually assaulted them as children while he ran the batting cages," said police. "After an extensive five month investigation by Detective Mehling, Moreno was charged with four counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child (F1)."