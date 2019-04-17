crime

Man gets 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting 4 men at batting cages as children

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a Rosenberg man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was accused of molesting four men when they were children while he ran the city's local batting cages.

The Rosenberg Police Department said 49-year-old Albert Moreno pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child last week and received two consecutive 15-year sentences.

In a Facebook post sent out Wednesday morning, police said the investigation began on March 5. It stemmed from a case with the Needville Police Department in which officers were seeking a warrant on Moreno for multiple counts of possession of child pornography.



"The investigation then spread to Rosenberg in reference to four adult males making outcries that Moreno sexually assaulted them as children while he ran the batting cages," said police. "After an extensive five month investigation by Detective Mehling, Moreno was charged with four counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child (F1)."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rosenbergchild abusecrimesentencingsexual assaultprison
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Pink Lady Bandit on the run after bank robberies in 3 states
Buzbee's reward up to $10k after campaign signs vandalized
20 Tony Buzbee campaign signs vandalized with swastikas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News