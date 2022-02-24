houston livestock show and rodeo

Rodeo opening weekend returns with cook-off, Go Texan Day, trail rides and parade

EMBED <>More Videos

Ready to rodeo? Event returns 2 years after pandemic shutdown

HOUSTON, Texas -- Fans across the Gulf Coast are ready to cowboy up as the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo is back in the saddle after a 2021 hiatus. The big, 90th anniversary celebration officially kicks off February 28 and runs through March 20, but this weekend offers a slew of events for locals to get rodeo-ready.

Already, foodies got into the action with the annual Rodeo Uncorked! Best Bites competition. For music fans, plenty of tickets are still available for the month-long concerts; Houston rap icon Bun B just announced new additions to his historic H-Town Takeover on March 11.

Now, Houstonians can grab those hats, boots - and even running shoes - as the rodeo returns with trail rides, cookoffs, parades, and even a fun run. Here's our roundup of the can't-miss events.

World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, February 24 - 26

In this smokin' showdown, presented by Cotton Holdings, more than 250 barbecue teams will face off from Thursday, February 24 through Saturday, February 26. Folk from all over the Lone Star State and the world will compete for champion titles in these categories: Brisket, Ribs, Chicken, Go Texan, and Dutch Oven Dessert, plus the new Open Contest, where teams may enter their dish of choice, except desserts.

For more on this story, visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonhouston livestock show and rodeorodeo paraderodeo houstonbarbecuehouston culturemapculturemap
HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO
Rodeo Trail Ride group honors its fallen leader on annual ride
Bun B's H-town Takeover adds 4 more artists to star-studded show
RodeoHouston is a go despite county's severe COVID threat level
Houston Rodeo returns amid COVID-19 threat level red
TOP STORIES
Husband finds wife stabbed to death inside home in NE Harris County
San Jacinto Pct. 1 deputy killed while working extra job, HPD says
Man shot to death at McDonald's on Westheimer, police say
Deadly mall shooting in Sharpstown trapped several shoppers in chaos
Freezing rain possible northwest of Houston Thursday morning
Putin says Russia military operation underway in Ukraine
Body camera footage released of shooting that injured 3 HPD officers
Show More
Rodeo Trail Ride group honors its fallen leader on annual ride
Lengthy police chase ends with arrest in NW Harris County
4-year-old dies after dog attack in Baytown
Woman shot in road rage incident on North Freeway
More than 30% of Harris Co. mail-in ballots rejected under SB1
More TOP STORIES News