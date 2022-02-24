Rodeo opening weekend returns with cook-off, Go Texan Day, trail rides and parade

HOUSTON, Texas -- Fans across the Gulf Coast are ready to cowboy up as the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo is back in the saddle after a 2021 hiatus. The big, 90th anniversary celebration officially kicks off February 28 and runs through March 20, but this weekend offers a slew of events for locals to get rodeo-ready.Already, foodies got into the action with the annual Rodeo Uncorked! Best Bites competition. For music fans, plenty of tickets are still available for the month-long concerts; Houston rap icon Bun B just announced new additions to his historic H-Town Takeover on March 11.Now, Houstonians can grab those hats, boots - and even running shoes - as the rodeo returns with trail rides, cookoffs, parades, and even a fun run. Here's our roundup of the can't-miss events.In this smokin' showdown, presented by Cotton Holdings, more than 250 barbecue teams will face off from Thursday, February 24 through Saturday, February 26. Folk from all over the Lone Star State and the world will compete for champion titles in these categories: Brisket, Ribs, Chicken, Go Texan, and Dutch Oven Dessert, plus the new Open Contest, where teams may enter their dish of choice, except desserts.