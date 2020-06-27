NBA: Rockets kick off season return with rivalry game against Mavericks

The Rockets will open play in Orlando on Friday, July 31st at 8pm CT against the Mavs. pic.twitter.com/FyZhPRyWjl — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) June 26, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Basketball is back! Well, almost and the Houston Rockets will kick off their season return with an I-45 rivalry matchup.The Rockets will face the Dallas Mavericks on July 31 at 8 p.m. in Orlando.Fans will not be allowed to attend the game.The Rockets tweeted their full schedule on Friday and the two big games that jump out are the Milwaukee Bucks on August 2 and the Los Angeles Lakers on August 6.James Harden and company will have to dominate in the paint to have a solid chance against the Bucks, who hold the best record in the NBA this season, and the Lakers who hold the best record in the West conference.The Rockets are in the 6th seed, but they have eight games left so it's possible to move up. They are only three games outside of the 3rd seed.