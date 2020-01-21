Moms robbed shortly after dropping kids off at bus stop, police say

Crime Stoppers said the two women had dropped off their children at the bus stop around 6:40 a.m. on Jan. 17.
One of the women involved in the robbery, Eunice Cantu, told ABC13 she went to one of her neighbor's unit to smoke a cigarette when the suspect approached them and forced them into an apartment located in the 4500 block of Lockwood.
Once inside, officers say the suspect pulled out a weapon and demanded the victims' money and cellphones.
WATCH: Surveillance video shows man accused of robbing moms in NE Houston
"He pulled out his gun and he pressed it on my cheek and called me the b-word," Cantu said.
She said after stealing money from her friend's wallet, the man left on foot.
Surveillance video from a nearby gas station captured the suspect moments before the incident and it's believed he lives in the area. The suspect is described as 5'9" to 6'0" tall, weighs 200 pounds, has a dark complexion, and was wearing dark clothing.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to the suspect's charging and/or arrest. Tips can submitted anonymously by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting crime-stoppers.org.
