Robbers rip woman's phone from her hand while she's talking on it at McAlister's Deli in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need the public's help to find the two robbers who grabbed a woman's cell phone from her hand as she was talking on it at a restaurant in northwest Houston.

Officials released surveillance video of the incident, which happened Monday, May 13 at McAlister's Deli on 7502 W. FM 1960 near Breton Ridge.

In the video, the woman is sitting at a table eating and talking on the phone.

At the same time, two men walk into the restaurant and start walking around.

You can see them walk up behind her and then the man dressed in all red grabs her phone from her hand.

Both of the men ran out of the restaurant and took off in a maroon, older model Ford SUV.

The men are wanted for robbery by force.

Police describe the first suspect as a black man who is 18 to 25 years old and 5'7" to 5'11." He wore a red shirt, red shorts and a red cap.

The second suspect is also described as a black man who is 18 to 25 years old. He had on a blue shirt and dark shorts.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to charges and/or an arrest.

If you have any information, call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonrobbery
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News