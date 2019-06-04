Robbers rip woman's phone from her hand while she's talking on it at McAlister's Deli in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need the public's help to find the two robbers who grabbed a woman's cell phone from her hand as she was talking on it at a restaurant in northwest Houston.
Officials released surveillance video of the incident, which happened Monday, May 13 at McAlister's Deli on 7502 W. FM 1960 near Breton Ridge.
In the video, the woman is sitting at a table eating and talking on the phone.
At the same time, two men walk into the restaurant and start walking around.
You can see them walk up behind her and then the man dressed in all red grabs her phone from her hand.
Both of the men ran out of the restaurant and took off in a maroon, older model Ford SUV.
The men are wanted for robbery by force.
Police describe the first suspect as a black man who is 18 to 25 years old and 5'7" to 5'11." He wore a red shirt, red shorts and a red cap.
The second suspect is also described as a black man who is 18 to 25 years old. He had on a blue shirt and dark shorts.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to charges and/or an arrest.
If you have any information, call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online.
