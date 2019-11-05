Robber sends money flying into the air in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A robber sent money flying into the air in a southeast Houston parking lot.Police say a man was returning to work after a trip to the bank when he was robbed on Oct. 10.Surveillance video shows a man in a yellow and black hoodie grab the money from the victim's pocket.In the video, the suspect runs from the parking lot with cash flying behind him.Authorities say the suspect then ran into an awaiting vehicle. The suspect is described as a black male between 20 and 25 years old. He stands at 5'8'' and weighs approximately 150 pounds.Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect in this case.You can make an anonymous tip by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or online at