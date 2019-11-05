Robber sends money flying into the air in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A robber sent money flying into the air in a southeast Houston parking lot.

Police say a man was returning to work after a trip to the bank when he was robbed on Oct. 10.

Surveillance video shows a man in a yellow and black hoodie grab the money from the victim's pocket.

In the video, the suspect runs from the parking lot with cash flying behind him.

Authorities say the suspect then ran into an awaiting vehicle. The suspect is described as a black male between 20 and 25 years old. He stands at 5'8'' and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect in this case.

You can make an anonymous tip by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crime-stoppers.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmoneyrobberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hour of violence leaves 2 dead, 6 injured in SE Houston
Santa Fe HS shooting suspect could be unfit to stand trial
Suspects steal over $50K from multiple Spring churches
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
Football cat-astrophe: Black cat delays Monday night Giants game
Man shoots father and police officer at birthday party
Girl allegedly raped on trail in 'pretty safe' neighborhood
Show More
Judge's family in turmoil after her Alzheimer's diagnosis
Eerie photos show how murder suspects escaped jail
Astros' qualifying offer to Gerrit Cole used as insurance for team
Amber Alert issued for missing girl, 2, from San Antonio area
Man with cerebral palsy competes in 13th NYC marathon
More TOP STORIES News