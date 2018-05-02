Robber pulls gun on Jack in the Box employees at drive-thru window

EMBED </>More Videos

Man robs Jack in the Box restaurant at drive-thru window (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Surveillance video caught a robber holding up a Jack in the Box restaurant in northwest Houston through the drive-thru window.

This happened last month at the Jack in the Box on FM 1960 and Mills Road.

The employees told the man he couldn't order food on foot then he pointed a gun at them. They gave him cash from the register and he ran off.

The suspect is described as a black male, 20 to 25 years old, 5'10 to 5'11, weighing 260 to 270 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a dark complexion. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants and black bandana.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
surveillancecaught on camerarobberyfast food restaurantcrime stoppersHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News