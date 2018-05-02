Surveillance video caught a robber holding up a Jack in the Box restaurant in northwest Houston through the drive-thru window.This happened last month at the Jack in the Box on FM 1960 and Mills Road.The employees told the man he couldn't order food on foot then he pointed a gun at them. They gave him cash from the register and he ran off.The suspect is described as a black male, 20 to 25 years old, 5'10 to 5'11, weighing 260 to 270 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a dark complexion. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants and black bandana.Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org