How to score a free ride to the polls to vote in the 2020 Election

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're worried about not having a ride to the polls this year, there are plenty of options to get you there.

METRO is offering free round-trip services on Election Day, Nov. 3, as well as the early voting days of October 17, 24, and 26-19. The complimentary trips are provided by buses, METRORail, METROLift, and METRO Rapid.

You'll need to let your bus driver know that you're headed to or returning from the polls when you board.

SEE ALSO: More than 114,000 voters cast ballots on day 2 of early voting in Harris County

Lyft

Lyft is offering 50% off (up to $10) on Election Day with code '2020VOTE'.

LeBron James' 'More Than a Vote' voting rights organization has also teamed up with Lyft to offer free rides up to $15 to drop-off a ballot at NRG Arena. Use promo code 'HOUVOTE' in the Lyft app during the early voting period and on election day.

SEE ALSO: What you need to know about early voting

Alto

Alto is a new rideshare service and is offering voters two rides worth up to $15 each by entering the promo code 'VOTE2020' when you go to the app.

SEE ALSO: For 1 day, these Harris Co. polling places will open to offer 24-hour early vote
