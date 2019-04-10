Richmond man arrested in Louisiana after he allegedly killed wife and fled with kids

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a Richmond man wanted for killing his wife and then fleeing to another state with his two small children has been arrested in Lousiana.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the 37-year-old Quang Do was caught Wednesday morning outside of Breaux Bridge, about an hour west of Baton Rouge.



Officials also found a weapon.

Deputies began investigating a homicide at a home on Mustang Pointe after a family member called for a welfare check around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

When deputies arrived, they found the body of Jenihonganh Thuy Nguyen inside the home, but her husband and children were nowhere to be found.



Major Chad Norvell told ABC13 Eyewitness News the woman's husband called relatives confessing he had killed his wife, then fled with his 1-and 3-year-old children.

The kids are safe.

Deputies said the family was known to some neighbors, but unknown to others.

Do has been charged with first degree murder, and will be extradited to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at a later date.

