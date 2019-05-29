Reward offered in west Houston triple murder unsolved after 36 years

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been 36 years since three victims were found shot in the office of a real estate company on Memorial Drive.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward for clues leading to charges to the unsolved triple murder in west Houston.

Police believe the killer, or killers, stole jewelry from the victims in August of 1983.

Frances Ivey was one of the victims.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward to catch the killer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmurdercrimestopperscrime stopperscold case
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News