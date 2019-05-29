Reward offered in west Houston triple murder unsolved after 36 years

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been 36 years since three victims were found shot in the office of a real estate company on Memorial Drive.Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward for clues leading to charges to the unsolved triple murder in west Houston.Police believe the killer, or killers, stole jewelry from the victims in August of 1983.Frances Ivey was one of the victims.Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward to catch the killer.