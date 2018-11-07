Worker rescued after getting trapped in trench collapse beneath apartment building in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A worker who got stuck inside a trench collapse for a couple hours under an apartment building in southwest Houston has been rescued.

He gave a thumbs up as he was transported to an ambulance.

Dirt fell in on him under a building at the Jadestone Apartments on Cook Road.

Houston firefighters say he was conscious during the rescue, where he was trapped in dirt up to his waist. They dug around him in order to bring the man to safety.


The extent of the man's injuries is not known.
