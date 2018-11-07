EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4641327" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Assistant Chief Mire says firefighters are having to dig out a trapped worker.

Firefighters work to rescue man trapped in trench.

Houston firefighters are working a trench rescue on Cook road after dirt caved in on a worker. Unknown injuries at this time. Worker is conscious. — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) November 7, 2018

A worker who got stuck inside a trench collapse for a couple hours under an apartment building in southwest Houston has been rescued.He gave a thumbs up as he was transported to an ambulance.Dirt fell in on him under a building at the Jadestone Apartments on Cook Road.Houston firefighters say he was conscious during the rescue, where he was trapped in dirt up to his waist. They dug around him in order to bring the man to safety.The extent of the man's injuries is not known.