Coronavirus

COVID-19 treatment trials happening in Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Remdesivir is gaining a lot of attention as a promising treatment for the coronavirus. It does not get rid of the virus, but it can stop it from replicating.

Remdesivir, which was looked at to treat Ebola, could be a breakthrough drug in slowing the severity of COVID-19, and Houston Methodist doctors have been at the forefront.

"It certainly doesn't get rid of the coronavirus, but it stops it from getting worse," said Dr. Katherine Perez, PharmD, at Houston Methodist.

READ MORE: US study finds Gilead drug remdesivir works against coronavirus

It was first administered to patients as part of a trial in mid-March. They say treating patients early is beneficial.

"We feel that at an early phase of illness, it will have benefits to our patients by stopping the replication of the virus, preventing the ultimate cascade that leads to lung failure," said Dr. Kevin Grimes, an infectious disease specialist at Houston Methodist.

So far, up to 50 patients have received it. Grimes said a good candidate is someone who is hospitalized and may need oxygen or a ventilator, but there is also another consideration.

"Those that have good enough kidney and liver function, just to make sure they can safely metabolize the drug and not cause any harm," said Grimes.

After that, it's an infusion that's given daily for up to 10 days. The hope is to ultimately lower the number of days a patient has to stay in the hospital.

"Potentially, [our hope is to] get patients out of the hospital sooner and home where they'll really get better," said Perez.

So far, of the roughly 50 patient in the trial, more than 30 have gone home.

"We are optimistic at this time that this is potentially a good candidate for treating coronavirus. We've had good outcomes so far," said Grimes.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonhouston inner loopmoves in medicinemedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemichospitalspandemicnursesdoctorscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
DPS set to launch new system to help drivers during pandemic
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Pregnant nurse caring for COVID-19 patients contracts virus
Benefits still yours if you choose not to go back to work
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 deaths in Texas hit single-day high day before reopening
AG rules bars, salons and gyms must stay closed
Houston mayor prepares for expanded business reopenings
COVID-19 treatment trials happening in Houston
Benefits still yours if you choose not to go back to work
Body of deputy's daughter found in N. Houston apartment
DPS set to launch new system to help drivers during pandemic
Show More
NASCAR returns on May 17 without fans
Meth, high-caliber weapons found during raid at luxury condo
More victims possible in Ft. Bend Co. child sex assault case
Pride Houston events postponed due to COVID-19
Unemployed mother of 2 facing eviction during COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News