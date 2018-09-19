The Fort Bend County Republican Party is getting backlash after an ad it placed in an Indian-American newspaper.The Hindu American Foundation is calling on the Fort Bend Republican Party to apologize for the ad about the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, a Hindu festival.The ad included imagery of the Hindu deity Ganesha, which has the head of an elephant, and included the text, "Would you worship a donkey or an elephant? The choice is yours."The Hindu American foundation said, "While we appreciate the Fort Bend County GOP's attempt to reach out to Hindus on an important Hindu festival, its ad - equating Hindus' veneration of the Lord Ganesha with choosing a political party based on its animal symbol - is problematic and offensive."The Fort Bend GOP responded with the following statement:"The ad was not meant to disparage Hindu customs or traditions in any way. We offer our sincerest apologies to anyone that was offended by the ad. Obviously, that was not the intent."