RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Ex-Mormon bishop accuses church elders of having 'pornographic' talks with kids

EMBED </>More Videos

The Mormon church is being accused of taking part in inappropriate conversations with children.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A former Mormon bishop says he is facing excommunication from the church for talking about the negative impact of sexually explicit one-on-one interviews involving children.

The church will decide whether to oust Sam Young from the church on Sunday for asking others to vote against Mormon leaders.

Young had spent months raising awareness about the impact of questions church officials pose to children behind closed doors.

"So pornographic that they are not appropriate for adults to speak them in public," Young said. "But it's a condoned practice for Mormon leaders to ask these disgusting questions to minors."

We have reached out to the Mormon church to comment on Young's excommunication hearing. The church has not returned our call.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religionchildrensexchurchsex abusechild abuseHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
You know it's hot in Houston when...
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Former pastor of Houston's First Baptist Church dies
Pope Francis calls death penalty 'inadmissible'
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Southwest passengers in Texas possibly exposed to measles
Houston police officer involved in gun scare at Hobby Airport
A Texas school district opened a water park and you paid for it
Bars and police in Kemah team up to curb drunk driving
'Homeless hero' will receive full $400K, GoFundMe says
Gym built just 8 inches away from historic Montrose home
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
German shepherd in program for prison inmates killed
Show More
New mural at Houston park celebrates Mexican-American culture
Houston farmer's market moving location to private school
Why holding back your student could mean trouble later
Text message threatened students at Santa Fe High School
Former teacher who admitted to sex with student sentenced
More News