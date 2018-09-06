A former Mormon bishop says he is facing excommunication from the church for talking about the negative impact of sexually explicit one-on-one interviews involving children.The church will decide whether to oust Sam Young from the church on Sunday for asking others to vote against Mormon leaders.Young had spent months raising awareness about the impact of questions church officials pose to children behind closed doors."So pornographic that they are not appropriate for adults to speak them in public," Young said. "But it's a condoned practice for Mormon leaders to ask these disgusting questions to minors."We have reached out to the Mormon church to comment on Young's excommunication hearing. The church has not returned our call.