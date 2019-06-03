Religion & Spirituality

7 new Catholic priests ordained in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A law school graduate is among the new priests just ordained into the Catholic Church.

Seven priests were ordained at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart downtown Saturday.

The group includes men from Guatemala, Mexico, and a man that chose the cloth over UH law school.

David Moses entered college at 14 years old. After being accepted to law school, he decided the priesthood was where he belonged.

The newly ordained priests are finishing their studies at St. Mary's Seminary and will soon receive their assignments for Houston area churches.
