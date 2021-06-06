Refugee children reunited with mom after being sent across US border illegally

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Honduran mother was reunited with her children Saturday night for the first time in months after having sent them across the U.S. border illegally in search of a better life.The woman's 14-year-old son Kevin and 10-year-old daughter Genesis had been living in foster care in Ohio since Thanksgiving, but they reunited around 10 p.m. at William P. Hobby Airport.According to the mother, she had no choice but to send them across the border. She said her children's father was killed in Honduras several years ago. She was living in a camp and denied asylum twice.On Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris will be making her first foreign trip in office as she heads to Central America to address migration.